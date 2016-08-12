Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Friday Monaco 2 Fabinho 71pen, Bernardo Silva 84 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Mustapha Diallo 29, Sloan Privat 37 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 7,500 - - - Bastia 0 Paris St Germain 1 Layvin Kurzawa 73 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 13 Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1500) Dijon FCO v Nantes (1800) Metz v Lille (1800) Montpellier HSC v Angers SCO (1800) Caen v FC Lorient (1800) Sunday, August 14 AS Nancy-Lorraine v Olympique Lyon (1300) Nice v Stade Rennes (1500) Olympique Marseille v Toulouse (1845)
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.