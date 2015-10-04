Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 41pen,44pen
Olympique Marseille 1 Michy Batshuayi 30
Missed penalty: Abdelaziz Barrada 55
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 47,199
- - -
FC Lorient 3 Benjamin Moukandjo 47, Abdul Majeed Waris 64pen, Zargo Toure 79
Red Card: Lamine Gassama 82
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Diego Rolan 38, Adam Ounas 89
Red Card: Poko 82
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,407
- - -
Caen 1 Andy Delort 61
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,070
- - -
Monaco 1 Wallace 51
Stade Rennes 1 Abdoulaye Doucoure 41
Missed penalty: Pedro Henrique 65
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 5,552
- - -
Saturday, October 3
Angers SCO 1 Billy Ketkeophomphone 41
Missed penalty: Abdoul Razzagui Camara 43
Bastia 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,445
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Red Card: Thomas Ayasse 85
En Avant Guingamp 1 Younousse Sankhare 81
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,225
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 2 Ulrich Kevin Mayi 25, Gregory Pujol 44
Toulouse 2 Martin Braithwaite 21, Issiaga Sylla 49og
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 3,465
- - -
Olympique Lyon 1 Alexandre Lacazette 44
Missed penalty: Alexandre Lacazette 41
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,089
- - -
Friday, October 2
Lille 2 Sofiane Boufal 43pen, Djibril Sidibe 64
Montpellier HSC 0
Missed penalty: Ryad Boudebouz 72
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,895
- - -