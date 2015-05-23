May 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
St Etienne 2 Max Gradel 36,49
En Avant Guingamp 1 Claudio Beauvue 61pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,147
- - -
Caen 3 Herve Bazile 60,68, Modou Sougou 66og
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Olivier Sorlin 86, Modou Sougou 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,937
- - -
Racing Lens 1 Pablo Chavarria 4
Nantes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,123
- - -
FC Lorient 0
Monaco 1 Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco 20
Missed penalty: Anthony Martial 48
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,884
- - -
Olympique Marseille 3 Dimitri Payet 14, Alexander Djiku 39og, Lucas Ocampos 89
Bastia 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 59,533
- - -
Metz 1 Jose Luis Palomino 83
Lille 4 Florent Balmont 40, Idrissa Gueye 41, Nolan Roux 44,69pen
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 15,939
- - -
Toulouse 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 79, Oscar Trejo 81
Nice 3 Neal Maupay 8, Eric Bautheac 34,53
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 19,830
- - -
Paris St Germain 3 Edinson Cavani 30,83, Adrien Rabiot 45
Stade de Reims 2 Aissa Mandi 54, Grejohn Kyei 89
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,000
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Diego Rolan 9,39
Montpellier HSC 1 Djamel Bakar 63
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Stade Rennes 0
Olympique Lyon 1 Clinton Njie 86
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,281
- - -