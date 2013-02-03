Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 3
Olympique Marseille 0
Red Card: Joey Barton 60
AS Nancy 1 Salif Sane 73
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,634
- - -
Montpellier HSC 3 Souleymane Camara 48, Marco Estrada 65, Younes Belhanda 70
Stade de Reims 1 Gaaetan Courtet 33
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,667
- - -
Ajaccio 3 Chahir Belghazouani 57, Adrian Mutu 65,90+2pen
Olympique Lyon 1 Alexandre Lacazette 53
Red Card: Dejan Lovren 90
Missed penalty: Bafetimbi Gomis 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,987
- - -
Saturday, February 2
Bastia 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 723
- - -
Lille 1 Divock Origi 74
ES Troyes AC 1 Fabien Camus 30
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,315
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 2 David Bellion 33, Ludovic Obraniak 71
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,243
- - -
Stade Brest 0
Nice 2 Nemanja Pejcinovic 13, Brahim Ferradj 46og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 11,273
- - -
Sochaux 1 Edouard Butin 73
St Etienne 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 23, Fabien Lemoine 77
Missed penalty: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 81
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,685
- - -
FC Lorient 2 Yann Jouffre 30, Jeremie Aliadiere 80
Stade Rennes 2 Mevlut Erding 56, Axel Ngando 90+1
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,203
- - -
Friday, February 1
Toulouse 0
Red Card: Cheikh M'Bengue 39
Paris St Germain 4 Javier Pastore 4, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 36, Mamadou Sakho 70, Gregory van der Wiel 72
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 35,012
- - -