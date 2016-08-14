Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Olympique Marseille 0 Toulouse 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 37,364 - - - Nice 1 Malang Sarr 60 Stade Rennes 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,075 - - - AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Olympique Lyon 3 Alexandre Lacazette 33,44,90+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 18,885 - - - Saturday, August 13 Metz 3 Mevluet Erdinc 56,76pen, Yann Jouffre 88pen Lille 2 Rony Lopes 35,70 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,174 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Ryad Boudebouz 8 Angers SCO 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,389 - - - Dijon FCO 0 Nantes 1 Nicolaj Thomsen 48 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,236 - - - Caen 3 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 32, Ivan Santini 43,87 FC Lorient 2 Benjamin Moukandjo 5,19pen Red Card: Zargo Toure 26 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 16,920 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 3 Gaetan Laborde 13, Diego Rolan 57, Malcom 72 St Etienne 2 Romain Hamouma 81, Alexander Soderlund 89 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,212 - - - Friday, August 12 Monaco 2 Fabinho 71pen, Bernardo Silva 84 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Mustapha Diallo 29, Sloan Privat 37 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 8,019 - - - Bastia 0 Paris St Germain 1 Layvin Kurzawa 73 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,122 - - -
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S