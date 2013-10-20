Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 20
Olympique Lyon 1 Jimmy Briand 90+1
Red Card: Alexandre Lacazette 67
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Ludovic Obraniak 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,774
- - -
St Etienne 3 Francois Clerc 7, Benjamin Corgnet 14, Max Gradel 72
FC Lorient 2 Yann Jouffre 38, Vincent Aboubakar 86
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 31,359
- - -
Sochaux 2 Cedric Bakambu 56, Joseph Romeric Lopy 69
Monaco 2 Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco 5,10
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 15,041
- - -
Saturday, October 19
Ajaccio 0
Nantes 1 Alejandro Bedoya 87
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,460
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Nicolas Benezet 25
En Avant Guingamp 2 Thibault Giresse 74, Ladislas Douniama 78
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,620
- - -
Montpellier HSC 0
Missed penalty: Remy Cabella 85
Lille 1 Pape Ndiaye Souare 4
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,990
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Foued Kadir 7,50
Valenciennes 2 Anthony Le Tallec 65, Marco Da Silva 73
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,855
- - -
Paris St Germain 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 10,13, Edinson Cavani 62,89pen
Bastia 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,802
- - -
Friday, October 18
Nice 1 Dario Cvitanich 40
Olympique Marseille 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,634
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Prince Oniangue 59
Red Card: Antoine Devaux 85
Toulouse 2 Oscar Trejo 42, Martin Braithwaite 87pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,102
- - -