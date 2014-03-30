March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 30
Olympique Lyon 1 Alexandre Lacazette 39
St Etienne 2 Mevlut Erding 28, Max Gradel 74
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 36,822
- - -
Lille 1 Salomon Kalou 90+2
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,319
- - -
Stade Rennes 3 Romain Alessandrini 14, Ola Toivonen 28, Jean Makoun 59
Bastia 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 18,474
- - -
Saturday, March 29
Ajaccio 2 Ricardo Faty 4, Mehdi Mostefa Sbaa 34
Toulouse 2 Issiaga Sylla 37, Clement Chantome 60
Missed penalty: Jonathan Zebina 90+4
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 5,961
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Cedric Mongongu 84pen
Monaco 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,820
- - -
Montpellier HSC 0
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,109
- - -
Nantes 0
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,031
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Odair Fortes 49
FC Lorient 1 Vincent Aboubakar 45+3pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,546
- - -
Sochaux 1 Stophira Sunzu 25
Olympique Marseille 1 Nicolas N'Koulou 90
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,328
- - -
Friday, March 28
Nice 0
Paris St Germain 1 Thimothee Kolodziejczak 52og
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,030
- - -