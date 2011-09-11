Sept 11 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday.
Paris St Germain 1 Javier Pastore 68
Stade Brest 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Montpellier HSC 1 Souleymane Camara 75
Nice 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
AS Nancy 0
Auxerre 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Olympique Marseille 0
Stade Rennes 1 Jires Ekoko 76
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
St Etienne 1 David Rozehnal 8og
Red card: Loris Nery 35
Lille 3 Eden Hazard 55,73, Ludovic Obraniak
86
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Sochaux 1 Edouard Butin 40
FC Lorient 1
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Ajaccio 3 Frederic Sammaritano 47,54, Ilan 58
Valenciennes 1 Gael Danic 36
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Benjamin Corgnet 43
Olympique Lyon 2 Maxime Gonalons 7, Bafetimbi Gomis
53
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Caen 0
Toulouse 1 Etienne Capoue 90+2
Halftime: 0-0
- - -