Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 30
Olympique Lyon 0
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Benoit Tremoulinas 65, Cheick Tidiane Diabate 82
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 31,000
- - -
St Etienne 0
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,996
- - -
Valenciennes 4 Gael Danic 16, Anthony Le Tallec 34,63, Foued Kadir 39
Olympique Marseille 1 Jordan Ayew 90+2
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 22,584
- - -
Saturday, September 29
Nice 2 Dario Cvitanich 32, Renato Civelli 58
Bastia 2 Jerome Rothen 42, Anthony Modeste 71
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 9,114
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Mehdi Mostefa Sbaa 56
Stade Brest 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,029
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Toulouse 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 65, Emmanuel Riviere 73
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,087
- - -
AS Nancy 0
Montpellier HSC 2 Younes Belhanda 66, Souleymane Camara 90
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,867
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Saber Khelifa 8
FC Lorient 1 Gilles Sunu 86
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,057
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Kevin Gameiro 11,33
Sochaux 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 44,552
- - -
Friday, September 28
Stade Rennes 2 Julien Feret 64, Romain Alessandrini 75
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,111
- - -