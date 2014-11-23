Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 23
Olympique Marseille 3 Mario Lemina 60, Andre-Pierre Gignac 85, Michy Batshuayi 89
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Thomas Toure 55
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 54,323
- - -
Montpellier HSC 2 Anthony Mounier 37, Souleymane Camara 87
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,270
- - -
Nantes 0
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 32,324
- - -
Saturday, November 22
En Avant Guingamp 0
Stade Rennes 1 Paul-Georges Ntep 37
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,501
- - -
Nice 0
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,207
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Raphael Guerreiro 21
Racing Lens 0
Red Card: Loick Landre 15
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,204
- - -
Monaco 2 Emmanuel Imorou 5og, Joao Moutinho 75
Caen 2 Bengali Fode Koita 50, Geoffrey Kondogbia 59og
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 7,508
- - -
Bastia 0
Olympique Lyon 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,349
- - -
Friday, November 21
Metz 2 Modibo Maiga 49pen,53pen
Paris St Germain 3 Javier Pastore 9, Gaetan Bussmann 16og, Ezequiel Lavezzi 83
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 26,000
- - -