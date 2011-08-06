Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Aug 6 Ligue 1 summaries on Saturday Paris St Germain 0 FC Lorient 1 Julien Quercia 28 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,000 - - - Ajaccio 0 Toulouse 2 Antoine Devaux 45, Paulo Machado 73 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,000 - - - Stade Brest 2 Bruno Grougi 39, Benoit Lesoimier 44 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Olivier Sorlin 16, Ali Mmadi 19 Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 13,000 - - - Caen 1 Gregory Proment 35 Valenciennes 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000 - - - Olympique Marseille 2 Lucho Gonzalez 38, Loic Remy 74 Sochaux 2 Marvin Martin 59, Vincent Nogueira 71 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 51,000 - - - Montpellier HSC 3 Younes Belhanda 36, Geoffrey Dernis 75, Olivier Giroud 90+2 Auxerre 1 Alain Traore 45+1 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,000 - - - AS Nancy 1 Franck Beria 61og Red card: Pascal Berenguer 83 Lille 1 Mathieu Debuchy 48 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,000 - - - Nice 1 Anthony Mounier 6 Olympique Lyon 3 Lisandro Lopez 11, Bafetimbi Gomis 33, Maxime Gonalons 74 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 8,000 - - -
Playing on Sunday (GMT): Dijon FCO v Stade Rennes (1500) Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1900)
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (