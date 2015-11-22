Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 22
St Etienne 0
Olympique Marseille 2 Michy Batshuayi 41, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 51
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 34,681
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Ousmane Dembele 31, Kamil Grosicki 75
Missed penalty: Giovanni Sio 90+6
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Enzo Crivelli 41, Diego Contento 78
Red Card: Nicolas Pallois 90+5
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,289
- - -
Caen 0
Red Card: Alaeddine Yahia 32
Angers SCO 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,101
- - -
Bastia 1 Brandao 5
GFC Ajaccio 2 Jacques Zoua 19pen, Khalid Boutaib 70
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 11,985
- - -
Saturday, November 21
En Avant Guingamp 2 Sloan Privat 59, Yannis Salibur 70
Missed penalty: Jimmy Briand 42
Toulouse 0
Red Card: Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,737
- - -
ES Troyes AC 1 Corentin Jean 70
Lille 1 Yassine Benzia 9
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,407
- - -
Monaco 1 Mario Pasalic 43
Nantes 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 5,733
- - -
Montpellier HSC 3 Mustapha Yatabare 21, Souleymane Camara 69, Bryan Dabo 84
Stade de Reims 1 Anthony Weber 12
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 9,455
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 82
Paris St Germain 2 Hervin Ongenda 26, Blaise Matuidi 32
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,340
- - -
Friday, November 20
Nice 3 Valere Germain 20, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa 48og, Vincent Koziello 71
Olympique Lyon 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,872
- - -