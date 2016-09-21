Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Stade Rennes 3 Giovanni Sio 41, Kamil Grosicki 86pen, Adrien Hunou 88 Olympique Marseille 2 Bafetimbi Gomis 44pen,50 Red Card: Zinedine Machach 65 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,583 - - - Bastia 0 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,139 - - - Metz 0 Girondins Bordeaux 3 Malcom 36, Gaetan Laborde 71, Isaac Thelin 76pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,711 - - - Nantes 0 Missed penalty: Emiliano Sala 17 St Etienne 0 Red Card: Kevin Malcuit 16 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,823 - - - Olympique Lyon 5 Nabil Fekir 37pen,57, Corentin Tolisso 42,71, Maxwell Cornet 75 Montpellier HSC 1 Morgan Sanson 4 Red Card: Morgan Poaty 8 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 32,193 - - - Nice 4 Paul Baysse 17, Mario Balotelli 30,68, Alassane Plea 86 Missed penalty: Alassane Plea 84 Monaco 0 Red Card: Tiemoue Bakayoko 83 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 21,867 - - - Angers SCO 2 Billy Ketkeophomphone 12, Damien Da Silva 54og Caen 1 Yann Karamoh 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,504 - - - En Avant de Guingamp 1 Jimmy Briand 63pen FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,175 - - - Tuesday, September 20 Paris St Germain 3 Adam Lang 15og, Edinson Cavani 27pen, Lucas Moura 67 Dijon FCO 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,484 - - - Lille 1 Marko Basa 34 Toulouse 2 Ola Toivonen 11,78 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 23 Toulouse v Paris St Germain (1845) Saturday, September 24 FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (1500) Monaco v Angers SCO (1800) Dijon FCO v Stade Rennes (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Caen (1800) Montpellier HSC v Metz (1800) Bastia v En Avant de Guingamp (1800) Sunday, September 25 St Etienne v Lille (1300) AS Nancy-Lorraine v Nice (1500) Olympique Marseille v Nantes (1845)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------