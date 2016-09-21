Sept 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 21 Stade Rennes 3 Giovanni Sio 41, Kamil Grosicki 86pen, Adrien Hunou 88 Olympique Marseille 2 Bafetimbi Gomis 44pen,50 Red Card: Zinedine Machach 65 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,583 - - - Bastia 0 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,139 - - - Metz 0 Girondins Bordeaux 3 Malcom 36, Gaetan Laborde 71, Isaac Thelin 76pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,711 - - - Nantes 0 Missed penalty: Emiliano Sala 17 St Etienne 0 Red Card: Kevin Malcuit 16 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,823 - - - Olympique Lyon 5 Nabil Fekir 37pen,57, Corentin Tolisso 42,71, Maxwell Cornet 75 Montpellier HSC 1 Morgan Sanson 4 Red Card: Morgan Poaty 8 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 32,193 - - - Nice 4 Paul Baysse 17, Mario Balotelli 30,68, Alassane Plea 86 Missed penalty: Alassane Plea 84 Monaco 0 Red Card: Tiemoue Bakayoko 83 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 21,867 - - - Angers SCO 2 Billy Ketkeophomphone 12, Damien Da Silva 54og Caen 1 Yann Karamoh 71 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,504 - - - En Avant de Guingamp 1 Jimmy Briand 63pen FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,175 - - - Tuesday, September 20 Paris St Germain 3 Adam Lang 15og, Edinson Cavani 27pen, Lucas Moura 67 Dijon FCO 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,484 - - - Lille 1 Marko Basa 34 Toulouse 2 Ola Toivonen 11,78 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 23 Toulouse v Paris St Germain (1845) Saturday, September 24 FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (1500) Monaco v Angers SCO (1800) Dijon FCO v Stade Rennes (1800) Girondins Bordeaux v Caen (1800) Montpellier HSC v Metz (1800) Bastia v En Avant de Guingamp (1800) Sunday, September 25 St Etienne v Lille (1300) AS Nancy-Lorraine v Nice (1500) Olympique Marseille v Nantes (1845)