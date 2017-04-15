UPDATE 1-Xi tells Infantino China wants to host World Cup
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Monaco 2 Nabil Dirar 69, Radamel Falcao 81 Dijon FCO 1 Cedric Varrault 42 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,069 - - - Metz 2 Ismaila Sarr 65, Cheick Diabate 83 Caen 2 Ivan Santini 74, Ronny Rodelin 88 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,038 - - - Stade Rennes 2 Ndombe Mubele 3, Giovanni Sio 29 Lille 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,056 - - - En Avant de Guingamp 2 Jimmy Briand 53pen, Alexandre Mendy 62 Toulouse 1 Andy Delort 67pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,871 - - - Montpellier HSC 2 Ryad Boudebouz 8, Isaac Mbenza 27 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 9,294 - - - Nice 3 Mickael Le Bihan 35, Jean Michel Seri 51pen,84 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Maurice Dale 26 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 22,518 - - - Friday, April 14 Angers SCO 0 Paris St Germain 2 Angel Di Maria 28,84 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,909 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Nantes v Girondins Bordeaux (1300) Bastia v Olympique Lyon (1500) Olympique Marseille v St Etienne (1900)
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 4 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 4 5 35 24 34 3 The Strongest 17 10 1 6 38 26 31 4 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2