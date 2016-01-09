Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 9
Montpellier HSC 0
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Diabate 16
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,603
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Antoine Devaux 12
Red Card: Antoine Devaux 79
Toulouse 3 Wissam Ben Yedder 51,66,90
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Ousmane Dembele 35, Jeremie Boga 41
FC Lorient 2 Fallou Diagne 4og, Abdul Majeed Waris 22
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Angers SCO 2 Pierrick Capelle 41, Billy Ketkeophomphone 74
Caen 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Monaco 2 Fabinho 51pen, Ricardo Carvalho 73
GFC Ajaccio 2 Khalid Boutaib 9, John Tshibumbu 31
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 7,500
- - -
Olympique Lyon 4 Alexandre Lacazette 18, Rachid Ghezzal 72, Jordan Ferri 81, Claudio Beauvue 90+2
ES Troyes AC 1 Fabien Camus 67
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 55,169
- - -
Friday, January 8
Paris St Germain 2 Thiago Motta 29, Maxwell 39
Bastia 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 44,879
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 10
Nantes v St Etienne (1300)
Lille v Nice (1600)
Olympique Marseille v En Avant Guingamp (2000)