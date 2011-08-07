(Adds attendance)
Aug 7 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday
Dijon FCO 1 Brice Jovial 45
Missed penalty: Gregory Thil 53
Stade Rennes 5 Victor Montano 34, Julien Feret 36,
Razak Boukari 50, Kader Mangane 75, Alexander Tettey 85
Missed penalty: Julien Feret 31
Halftime: 1-2
- - -
Played on Saturday
Paris St Germain 0
FC Lorient 1 Julien Quercia 28
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 29,000
- - -
Ajaccio 0
Toulouse 2 Antoine Devaux 45, Paulo Machado 73
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Stade Brest 2 Bruno Grougi 39, Benoit Lesoimier 44
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Olivier Sorlin 16, Ali Mmadi 19
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Caen 1 Gregory Proment 35
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Olympique Marseille 2 Lucho Gonzalez 38, Loic Remy 74
Sochaux 2 Marvin Martin 59, Vincent Nogueira
71
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 51,000
- - -
Montpellier HSC 3 Younes Belhanda 36, Geoffrey Dernis
75, Olivier Giroud 90+2
Auxerre 1 Alain Traore 45+1
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Franck Beria 61og
Red card: Pascal Berenguer 83
Lille 1 Mathieu Debuchy 48
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Nice 1 Anthony Mounier 6
Olympique Lyon 3 Lisandro Lopez 11, Bafetimbi Gomis
33, Maxime Gonalons 74
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 8,000
- - -
Playing on Sunday (GMT):
Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1900)