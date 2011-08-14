(Updates)
Aug 14 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday
Auxerre 2 Alain Traore 46, Roy Contout 81
Olympique Marseille 2 Loic Remy 3, Andre Ayew 43
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Saber Khelifa 51
Nice 0
Halftime: 0-0;
- - -
Played on Saturday
Valenciennes 0
Stade Brest 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Toulouse 2 Umut Bulut 71, Paulo Machado 84pen
Dijon FCO 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Sochaux 1 Ryad Boudebouz 90+3
Caen 2 Romain Hamouma 14, Pierre-Alain Frau 67
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
St Etienne 1 Sylvain Marchal 89
AS Nancy 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 25,000
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Jonathan Pitroipa 88
Paris St Germain 1 Kevin Gameiro 73
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Olympique Lyon 1 Lisandro Lopez 83
Ajaccio 1 Frederic Sammaritano 59
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,000
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Yann Jouffre 81
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Henrique 90+1
Red card: Gregory Sertic 79
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
PLaying on Sunday (GMT):
Lille v Montpellier HSC (1900)