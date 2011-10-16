Oct 16 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday.
Stade Rennes 2 Jires Ekoko 10, Jonathan Pitroipa
63pen
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Carl Medjani 24
Paris St Germain 3 Kevin Gameiro 2,50,53
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Valenciennes 3 Vincent Aboubakar 43,75, Foued Kadir
71
Sochaux 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Nice 3 Eric Mouloungui 11, David Hellebuyck
35, Francois Clerc 65
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 2-0
- - -
Toulouse 0
Red card: Etienne Capoue 90
Olympique Marseille 0
Red card: Charles Kabore 58
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Montpellier HSC 5 Steven Paulle 27og, Olivier Giroud
50,58pen,82, Souleymane Camara 64
Dijon FCO 3 Benjamin Corgnet 9,11, Thomas
Guerbert 90
Halftime: 1-2
- - -
Olympique Lyon 3 Michel Bastos 26,31pen, Bafetimbi
Gomis 28
AS Nancy 1 Jung Jo-gook 89
Missed penalty: Andre Luiz 85
Halftime: 3-0
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Yannick Sagbo 59
St Etienne 2 Laurent Batlles 46, Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang 51
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Stade Brest 1 Bruno Grougi 45
Caen 1 Thomas Heurtaux 85
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Auxerre 1 Dennis Oliech 36
Lille 3 Dimitri Payet 71, Ireneusz Jelen 82,
Mathieu Debuchy 90+4pen
Halftime: 1-0
- - -