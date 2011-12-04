Soccer-Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Dec 4 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday. Olympique Lyon 3 Bakari Kone 38, Ederson 52, Lisandro Lopez 66pen Toulouse 2 Umut Bulut 68, Moussa Sissoko 75pen Halftime: 1-0 - - - Paris St Germain 3 Christophe Jallet 52, Jeremy Menez 76, Nene 81pen Auxerre 2 Dennis Oliech 59, Dariusz Dudka 87 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 2 Jaroslav Plasil 1, Henrique 51 AS Nancy 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - -
Played on Saturday Nice 2 Luciano Monzon 15pen, Renato Civelli 35 Stade Rennes 0 Red card: John Boye 47 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Montpellier HSC 4 Geoffrey Dernis 26, Olivier Giroud 47, John Utaka 62, Remy Cabella 86 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Ajaccio 2 Aurelien Chedjou 2og, Ilan 37 Lille 3 Ludovic Obraniak 12, Marko Basa 16, Eden Hazard 80pen Halftime: 2-2 - - - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Olivier Sorlin 25, Cedric Barbosa 33 Valenciennes 1 Gael Danic 85pen Red Card: Nicolas Isimat Mirin 14 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Dijon FCO 0 Sochaux 0 Red Card: Mathieu Peybernes 70 Halftime: 0-0 - - - Stade Brest 2 Nolan Roux 23,26 St Etienne 2 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 24,87 Halftime: 2-1 - - -
Played on Friday Caen 1 Pierre-Alain Frau 23pen Olympique Marseille 2 Andre Ayew 21, Jordan Ayew 52 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,470 - - - (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Feb 8 Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday 23 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 19 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 11 Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Ivan Santini (Caen) 9 Mario Balotelli (Nice) 8 Valere Germain (Monaco) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura
Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday Last 16 Wednesday, February 8 Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin 1-1 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2) Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on penalties. Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) SV Sandhausen (