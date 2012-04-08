April 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1
matches on Sunday
Paris St Germain 2 Jeremy Menez 6, Alex 61
Red Card: Momo Sissoko 86
Olympique Marseille 1 Andre Ayew 59
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Nice 2 Anthony Mounier 49, Renato Civelli 58
FC Lorient 0
Red Card: Alaixys Romao 78
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 8,500
- - -
Caen 1 Nicolas Seube 2
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Missed penalty: Ludovic Obraniak 14
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Saturday, April 7
Olympique Lyon 2 Lisandro Lopez 29pen,72pen
Auxerre 1 Alain Traore 42
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 31,492
- - -
Valenciennes 2 Gael Danic 63, Mahamadou Samassa 89pen
Toulouse 0
Red Card: Franck Tabanou 43
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,015
- - -
Montpellier HSC 2 Younes Belhanda 4, Souleymane Camara 55
Sochaux 1 Modibo Maiga 28
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 18,429
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Jerome Leroy 34
Stade Rennes 3 Youssouf Hadji 47, Jonathan Pitroipa 88, Mevlut
Erding 90+2
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,672
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Carl Medjani 78
St Etienne 1 Florent Sinama Pongolle 72
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 6,352
- - -
Dijon FCO 0
AS Nancy 2 Bakaye Traore 6,84
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,526
- - -
Stade Brest 3 Omar Daf 5, Bruno Grougi 10pen, Alexandre Alphonse
52
Lille 1 Dimitri Payet 26
Red Card: Tulio De Melo 69
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 12,917
- - -