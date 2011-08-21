Aug 21 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday.
Olympique Marseille 0
St Etienne 0
Red Card: Jean-Pascal Mignot 85
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Montpellier HSC 4 Younes Belhanda 31pen, Geoffrey
Dernis 52, Souleymane Camara 72,86
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Youssouf Hadji 67pen
Sochaux 2 Mathieu Peybernes 53, Sloan Privat
64
Red card: Carlao 65
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Kevin Gameiro 39, Nene 64pen
Valenciennes 1 Remi Gomis 45+1
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Played on Saturday
Ajaccio 1 Frederic Sammaritano 7
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Kevin Berigaud 75
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Yoan Gouffran 22
Auxerre 1 Alain Traore 66
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Nice 1 Anthony Mounier 31
Toulouse 1 Adrien Regattin 90
Red card: Amadou Soukouna 90+3
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Dijon FCO 2 Gregory Thil 3, Brice Jovial 88
Red card: Abdoulaye Meite 42
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Caen 1 Benjamin Nivet 90+1pen
Lille 2 Benoit Pedretti 68, Mathieu Debuchy 88
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Stade Brest 1 Benoit Lesoimier 12
Olympique Lyon 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 69
Red card: Sidy Kone 61
Halftime: 1-0
- - -