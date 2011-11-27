Nov 27 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday
Olympique Marseille 3 Loic Remy 9, Morgan Amalfitano 65,
Andre Ayew 84
Paris St Germain 0
Halftime: 1-0;
- - -
Auxerre 0
Olympique Lyon 3 Lisandro Lopez 20,68, Michel Bastos
88
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Arnold Mvuemba 63pen
Nice 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Played on Saturday
Lille 2 Dimitri Payet 11, Moussa Sow 88
Stade Brest 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,760
- - -
Sochaux 1 Abdoul Razzagui Camara 84
Montpellier HSC 3 Olivier Giroud 50,87,89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
St Etienne 3 Max Gradel 7, Florent Sinama
Pongolle 34, Banel Nicolita 84
Ajaccio 1 Fousseni Diawara 60
Red card: Leyti N'Diaye 37
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 22,000
- - -
Stade Rennes 3 Julien Feret 10,87pen, Youssouf
Hadji 77
Red card: Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik 88
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Cedric Barbosa 19, Daniel Wass 32
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 22,000
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Djamel Bakar 26
Dijon FCO 2 Eric Bautheac 18pen, Younousse
Sankhare 83
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Toulouse 2 Paulo Machado 25, Antoine Devaux 63
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,000
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Yoan Gouffran 59, Anthony Modeste 79
Caen 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 22,000
- - -