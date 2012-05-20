May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from Ligue 1 on
Sunday.
Sochaux 1 Ryad Boudebouz 55
Olympique Marseille 0
Red Card: Stephane M'Bia 85
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,000
- - -
Auxerre 1 Olivier Kapo 20
Montpellier HSC 2 John Utaka 32,75
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
St Etienne 2 Josuha Guilavogui 19, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 49
Girondins Bordeaux 3 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 23,29, Yoan Gouffran 68
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 21,000
- - -
Valenciennes 3 Vincent Aboubakar 37, Gael Danic 68, Renaud Cohade 87
Caen 1 Benjamin Nivet 77
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Stade Rennes 5 Victor Montano 9, Jires Ekoko 47pen,58, Jonathan Pitroipa 51, Youssouf Hadji 82
Dijon FCO 0
Red Card: Younousse Sankhare 43, Chaher Zarour 71
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 20,000
- - -
Olympique Lyon 3 Lisandro Lopez 21, Jimmy Briand 27,69
Nice 4 Luciano Monzon 31, Kafoumba Coulibaly 36, Hugo Lloris 53og, Esmael Goncalves 73
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 33,000
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Kevin Monnet-Paquet 28
Paris St Germain 2 Javier Pastore 61, Thiago Motta 75
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Lille 4 Eden Hazard 10,27,34pen, Tulio De Melo 23
AS Nancy 1 Reynald Lemaitre 12
Halftime: 4-1; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Stade Brest 1 Issam Jemaa 49
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Toulouse 0
Ajaccio 2 Johan Cavalli 20,31
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 21,000
- - -