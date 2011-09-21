Sept 21 Ligue 1 summaries on Wednesday
St Etienne 1 Paulao 89
Toulouse 1 Franck Tabanou 12
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Nene 36pen, Kevin Gameiro 71pen
Red Card: Christophe Jallet 78
Nice 1 Luciano Monzon 61pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,000
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Benjamin Moukandjo Bile 15
Valenciennes 1 Renaud Cohade 82
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Olympique Marseille 2 Loic Remy 25,74
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Red Card: Guillaume Rippert 44
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 49,000
- - -
Sochaux 2 Edouard Butin 24, Modibo Maiga 41
Stade Rennes 6 Victor Montano 22pen,71, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik
35, Julien Feret 51, Youssouf Hadji 69pen, Jires Ekoko 90+4
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Mehdi Mostefa Sbaa 54
Montpellier HSC 3 Remy Cabella 3, Marco Estrada 9, John Utaka
35
Red Card: Abdelhamid El Kaoutari 63
Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 7,000
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Innocent Emeghara 23
Auxerre 1 Dennis Oliech 62
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Christophe Mandanne 33pen
Stade Brest 0
Red Card: Santiago Gentiletti 32
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Caen 1 Benjamin Nivet 45+2pen
Red Card: Benjamin Nivet 64
Olympique Lyon 0
Red Card: Hugo Lloris 43
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -
Played on Tuesday
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 8pen
Missed penalty: Cheick Tidiane Diabate 81
Lille 1 Eden Hazard 57
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,927
- - -
Playing on Saturday
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Caen (1700)
Lille v FC Lorient (1700)
Nice v Dijon FCO (1700)
Olympique Lyon v Girondins Bordeaux (1700)
Toulouse v AS Nancy (1700)
Valenciennes v Olympique Marseille (1700)
Montpellier HSC v Paris St Germain (1900)
Playing on Sunday
Auxerre v Sochaux (1500)
Stade Brest v Ajaccio (1500)
Stade Rennes v St Etienne (1900)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Please double click on the news links below:
for more soccer stories