PARIS Dec 13 Monaco will have to pay a super tax on salaries exceeding 1 million euros after French lawmakers decided that the Ligue 1 club was no longer exempt from making the payment despite falling outside France's tax regime.

The National assembly voted late on Thursday that Monaco, backed by a Russian billionaire, would be required to pay the tax.

The tax will be "collected by the French league on behalf of the State," deputy Annick Girardin, the author of the amendment, explained.

The 75 percent tax rate was initially imposed on individuals who earned over one million euros ($1.38 million) a year but after protests by top French executives and actors such as Gerard Depardieu, the government changed the law and made companies offering such salaries liable for the payment.

The tax is applicable to annual revenues above one million euros although there is a five percent cap of a company's turnover.

Top clubs complain it will add up to 20 million euros to their tax bill, although Monaco's turnover is not expected to be sky high.

In 2011-12, when they played in Ligue 2, their turnover was only 21 million euros - compared to PSG's expected 400 million euros in 2013.

Fourteen of the 20 Ligue 1 clubs are expected to be affected by the tax, with Qatar-funded Paris St Germain the hardest hit.

PSG, who have spent more than 200 million euros on transfers since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, is expected to pay some 20 million euros.

Last month, the Union of French professional soccer clubs put off a planned strike in protest against the tax. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)