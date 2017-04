PARIS, April 16 France's Ligue 1 will use goal-line technology (GLT) next season, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

"The LFP board has decided to adopt the goal-line technology in Ligue 1 for the 2015-16 season," the LFP said in a statement.

GLT is currently used in the English Premier League and was also used at the World Cup in Brazil last year.

It will also be used in the Bundesliga next season. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)