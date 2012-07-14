Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
PARIS, July 14 Brazil defender Thiago Silva has signed a five-year deal with Paris St Germain from AC Milan, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.
“"The Brazilian international Thiago Silva is joining Paris St Germain for five years," PSG said in a statement on their website (www.psg.fr).
Thiago Silva, 27, is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world.
He joined Milan from Fluminense in 2008.
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.