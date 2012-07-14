PARIS, July 14 Brazil defender Thiago Silva has signed a five-year deal with Paris St Germain from AC Milan, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

“"The Brazilian international Thiago Silva is joining Paris St Germain for five years," PSG said in a statement on their website (www.psg.fr).

Thiago Silva, 27, is regarded as one of the best defenders in the world.

He joined Milan from Fluminense in 2008.