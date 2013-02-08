Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 21 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 12 Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) 10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 9 Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Romain Alessandrini (Stade Rennes) Anthony Modeste (Bastia) Eden Ben Basat (Stade Brest) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 8 Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux) Mevlut Erding (Stade Rennes) Julien Feret (Stade Rennes) 7 Adrian Mutu (Ajaccio) Benjamin Nivet (ES Troyes AC) Dimitri Payet (Lille) Nolan Roux (Lille) Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC) Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC) Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille) Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Gaaetan Courtet (Stade de Reims)
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.