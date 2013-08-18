Soccer-Southampton edge seven-goal thriller at Watford
* Deeney fired Watford in front with a fifth goal in six games
Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday 4 Emmanuel Riviere (Monaco) 3 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille) 2 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Yoann Gourcuff (Olympique Lyon) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) 1 Benoit Pedretti (Ajaccio) Mustapha Yatabare (En Avant Guingamp) Fabrice Ehret (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Vincent Aboubakar (FC Lorient) Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Filip Djordjevic (Nantes) Olivier Veigneau (Nantes) Ryad Boudebouz (Sochaux) Roy Contout (Sochaux) Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Marko Basa (Lille) Divock Origi (Lille) Remy Cabella (Montpellier HSC) Victor Montano (Montpellier HSC) Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Jeremy Pied (Nice) Yassine Benzia (Olympique Lyon) Clement Grenier (Olympique Lyon) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) Maxwell (Paris St Germain) Mevlut Erding (Stade Rennes) Nelson Oliveira (Stade Rennes) Vincent Pajot (Stade Rennes) Brandao (St Etienne) Fabien Lemoine (St Etienne) Adama Ba (Bastia)
* Deeney fired Watford in front with a fifth goal in six games
March 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Scottish Cup 6th Round matches on Saturday Hibernian (II) 3 John McGinn 7, Jason Cummings 12pen, James Keatings 79 Ayr United (II) 1 Craig McGuffie 33 Red Card: Scott McKenna 45 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 13,602 - - - Rangers 6 Martyn Waghorn 33pen, Joe Garner 48,88,90+1, Jon Toral 77, Clint Hill 82 Hamilton Academical 0
March 4 Fernando Llorente scored twice including a last-minute winner as Swansea City beat Burnley 3-2 in the Premier League on Saturday.