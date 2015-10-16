UPDATE 1-Soccer-Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
March 24 Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Oct 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 6 Hatem Ben Arfa (Nice) Michy Batshuayi (Olympique Marseille) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 5 Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 4 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Wahbi Khazri (Girondins Bordeaux) Valere Germain (Nice) Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) Giovanni Sio (Stade Rennes) 3 Thomas Mangani (Angers SCO) Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Andy Delort (Caen) Nicolas Benezet (En Avant Guingamp) Sloan Privat (En Avant Guingamp) Abdul Majeed Waris (FC Lorient) Sofiane Boufal (Lille) Claudio Beauvue (Olympique Lyon) Romain Alessandrini (Olympique Marseille) Loic Perrin (St Etienne) Theoson Siebatcheu (Stade de Reims)
ZAGREB, March 24 Croatia stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group I after a superb first-half goal by striker Nikola Kalinic gave them a 1-0 home win over Ukraine in an action-packed game on Friday.