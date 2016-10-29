UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 10 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 9 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 6 Mevluet Erdinc (Metz) Alassane Plea (Nice) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 5 Rodrigue Ninga (Montpellier HSC) Mario Balotelli (Nice) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) 4 Famara Diedhiou (Angers SCO) Fabinho (Monaco) Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Ivan Santini (Caen) 3 Valere Germain (Monaco) Kamil Glik (Monaco) Robert Beric (St Etienne) Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Marcus Coco (En Avant de Guingamp) Malcom (Girondins Bordeaux) Morgan Sanson (Montpellier HSC) Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille) Corentin Tolisso (Olympique Lyon) Enzo Crivelli (Bastia) Kamil Grosicki (Stade Rennes)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.