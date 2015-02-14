Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 21 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) 11 Claudio Beauvue (En Avant Guingamp) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 8 Mathieu Duhamel (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Daniel Wass (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Cheick Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 7 Benjamin Jeannot (FC Lorient) Carlos Eduardo (Nice) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Paul-Georges Ntep (Stade Rennes) Benjamin Moukandjo (Stade de Reims) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 6 Dimitar Berbatov (Monaco) Christophe Mandanne (En Avant Guingamp) Jordan Ayew (FC Lorient) Raphael Guerreiro (FC Lorient) Jordan Veretout (Nantes) Wahbi Khazri (Girondins Bordeaux) Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux) Lucas Barrios (Montpellier HSC) Anthony Mounier (Montpellier HSC) Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille) Yoann Touzghar (Racing Lens) Ola Toivonen (Stade Rennes) Aleksandar Pesic (Toulouse)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.