Soccer-Asia presses FIFA for urgent solution to Israeli-Palestinian dispute
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 5 Emmanuel Riviere (Monaco) Kevin Berigaud (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) 4 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Mustapha Yatabare (En Avant Guingamp) 3 Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille) Nelson Oliveira (Stade Rennes) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) 2 Vincent Aboubakar (FC Lorient) Filip Djordjevic (Nantes) Roy Contout (Sochaux) Nolan Roux (Lille) Remy Cabella (Montpellier HSC) Victor Montano (Montpellier HSC) Siaka Tiene (Montpellier HSC) Yoann Gourcuff (Olympique Lyon) Lucas Mendes (Olympique Marseille) Foued Kadir (Stade Rennes) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) Benjamin Corgnet (St Etienne) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) Maor Melikson (Valenciennes)
ZURICH, Feb 28 Asian football's governing body (AFC) has called on FIFA to urgently solve a long-running dispute between Israelis and Palestinians.
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Quarter-final Tuesday, February 28 Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - Borussia Dortmund Postponed Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Next Fixtures (GMT): Quarter-final Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Tuesday Eintracht Frankfurt 1 Danny Blum 6 Arminia Bielefeld (II) 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,000 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 1 Hamburg SV v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730) Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1945)