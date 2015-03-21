March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday
23 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon)
17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain)
16 Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille)
11 Claudio Beauvue (En Avant Guingamp)
Diego Rolan (Girondins Bordeaux)
Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon)
10 Lucas Barrios (Montpellier HSC)
Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse)
9 Christophe Mandanne (En Avant Guingamp)
Jordan Ayew (FC Lorient)
Carlos Eduardo (Nice)
Paul-Georges Ntep (Stade Rennes)
8 Mathieu Duhamel (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Daniel Wass (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC)
Cheick Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux)
Wahbi Khazri (Girondins Bordeaux)
Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain)
Max Gradel (St Etienne)
7 Raphael Guerreiro (FC Lorient)
Benjamin Jeannot (FC Lorient)
Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain)
Yoann Touzghar (Racing Lens)
Benjamin Moukandjo (Stade de Reims)