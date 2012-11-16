Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 7 Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 6 Mevlut Erding (Stade Rennes) 5 Saber Khlifa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux) Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Anthony Modeste (Bastia) Foued Kadir (Valenciennes) Anthony Le Tallec (Valenciennes) 4 Chahir Belghazouani (Ajaccio) Alain Traore (FC Lorient) Sloan Privat (Sochaux) Ludovic Obraniak (Girondins Bordeaux) Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC) Eric Bautheac (Nice) Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon) Jonathan Pitroipa (Stade Rennes) Eden Ben Basat (Stade Brest) Gaaetan Courtet (Stade de Reims)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.