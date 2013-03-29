Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 25 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 12 Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) 11 Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) 10 Dimitri Payet (Lille) Romain Alessandrini (Stade Rennes) Anthony Modeste (Bastia) Eden Ben Basat (Toulouse) 9 Saber Khlifa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Mevlut Erding (Stade Rennes) Julien Feret (Stade Rennes) Brandao (St Etienne) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 8 Benjamin Nivet (ES Troyes AC) Cedric Barbosa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux) Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC) Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC) Gaaetan Courtet (Stade de Reims) 7 Adrian Mutu (Ajaccio) Nolan Roux (Lille) Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille) Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille) Yohan Mollo (St Etienne)
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.