Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 26 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 16 Vincent Aboubakar (FC Lorient) Salomon Kalou (Lille) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 15 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Remy Cabella (Montpellier HSC) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) 12 Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Mevlut Erding (St Etienne) 11 Mustapha Yatabare (En Avant Guingamp) 10 Emmanuel Riviere (Monaco) Kevin Berigaud (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Filip Djordjevic (Nantes) Prince Oniangue (Stade de Reims) 9 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) James Rodriguez (Monaco) Daniel Wass (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Jussie (Girondins Bordeaux) Nolan Roux (Lille) Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris St Germain) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) Abdul Majeed Waris (Valenciennes)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.