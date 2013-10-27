Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday 8 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 7 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 6 Emmanuel Riviere (Monaco) Kevin Berigaud (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Filip Djordjevic (Nantes) Cheick Tidiane Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Nelson Oliveira (Stade Rennes) 5 Mustapha Yatabare (En Avant Guingamp) Vincent Aboubakar (FC Lorient) Remy Cabella (Montpellier HSC) Foued Kadir (Stade Rennes) Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) 4 Cedric Bakambu (Sochaux) Victor Montano (Montpellier HSC) Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Benjamin Corgnet (St Etienne) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 3 Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco (Monaco) Roy Contout (Sochaux) Ludovic Obraniak (Girondins Bordeaux) Henri Saivet (Girondins Bordeaux) Salomon Kalou (Lille) Nolan Roux (Lille) Dimitri Payet (Olympique Marseille) Prince Oniangue (Stade de Reims)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.