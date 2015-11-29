Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday
11 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient)
10 Michy Batshuayi (Olympique Marseille)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain)
8 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain)
7 Hatem Ben Arfa (Nice)
6 Valere Germain (Nice)
Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon)
Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse)
5 Andy Delort (Caen)
Romain Alessandrini (Olympique Marseille)
Kamil Grosicki (Stade Rennes)
4 Sloan Privat (En Avant Guingamp)
Yacine Bammou (Nantes)
Mohamed Wael Larbi (GFC Ajaccio)
Wahbi Khazri (Girondins Bordeaux)
Sofiane Boufal (Lille)
Claudio Beauvue (Olympique Lyon)
Nabil Fekir (Olympique Lyon)
Angel Di Maria (Paris St Germain)
Giovanni Sio (Stade Rennes)