UPDATE 1-Soccer-Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 21 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 12 Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) 11 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 10 Romain Alessandrini (Stade Rennes) 9 Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Mevlut Erding (Stade Rennes) Anthony Modeste (Bastia) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) Eden Ben Basat (Toulouse) 8 Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux) Dimitri Payet (Lille) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Julien Feret (Stade Rennes) 7 Adrian Mutu (Ajaccio) Benjamin Nivet (ES Troyes AC) Nolan Roux (Lille) Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC) Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC) Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon) Andre Ayew (Olympique Marseille) Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille) Gaaetan Courtet (Stade de Reims)
* UEFA will choose the 2024 hosts in September 2018 (Adds details, background, byline)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Serbian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Backa 1 FK Mladost Lucani 0 FK Novi Pazar 0 FK Vozdovac 1 Partizan Belgrade 3 Metalac 0 Spartak Subotica 1 Napredak Krusevac 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Red Star Belgrade 24 19 4 1 57 19 61 2 Partizan Belgrade 25 18 4 3 46 15 58 3 Vojvodina Novi Sad 24 17 3 4 44 17 54 4 FK Mladost Lucani 25 11 5 9
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.