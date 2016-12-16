Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 match on Friday 16 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 11 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 10 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Alassane Plea (Nice) 8 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 7 Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Ivan Santini (Caen) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 6 Famara Diedhiou (Angers SCO) Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Mevluet Erdinc (Metz) Mario Balotelli (Nice) 5 Fabinho (Monaco) Valere Germain (Monaco) Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Rodrigue Ninga (Montpellier HSC) Wylan Cyprien (Nice) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Enzo Crivelli (Bastia) Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.