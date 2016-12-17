Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 match on Saturday 17 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 11 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 10 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Alassane Plea (Nice) 8 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 7 Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Ivan Santini (Caen) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 6 Famara Diedhiou (Angers SCO) Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Mevluet Erdinc (Metz) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Mario Balotelli (Nice) Enzo Crivelli (Bastia) 5 Fabinho (Monaco) Valere Germain (Monaco) Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Rodrigue Ninga (Montpellier HSC) Wylan Cyprien (Nice) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Giovanni Sio (Stade Rennes) Ola Toivonen (Toulouse)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------