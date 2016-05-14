MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 38 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 21 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 19 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 17 Hatem Ben Arfa (Nice) Michy Batshuayi (Olympique Marseille) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 14 Valere Germain (Nice) 13 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) 12 Andy Delort (Caen) Ousmane Dembele (Stade Rennes) 11 Abdul Majeed Waris (FC Lorient) Sofiane Boufal (Lille) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 10 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin (Caen) Cheick Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Angel Di Maria (Paris St Germain) 9 Cheikh Ndoye (Angers SCO) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Kamil Grosicki (Stade Rennes) Nolan Roux (St Etienne) 8 Mohamed Wael Larbi (GFC Ajaccio) Maxwell Cornet (Olympique Lyon) Rachid Ghezzal (Olympique Lyon) Floyd Ayite (Bastia)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.