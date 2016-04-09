RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 30 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 16 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 14 Michy Batshuayi (Olympique Marseille) Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 13 Hatem Ben Arfa (Nice) 12 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Ousmane Dembele (Stade Rennes) 11 Abdul Majeed Waris (FC Lorient) 10 Andy Delort (Caen) Valere Germain (Nice) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Angel Di Maria (Paris St Germain) Kamil Grosicki (Stade Rennes) 8 Cheikh Ndoye (Angers SCO) Sylvio Ronny Rodelin (Caen) Sofiane Boufal (Lille) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Floyd Ayite (Bastia) 7 Sloan Privat (En Avant Guingamp) Yannis Salibur (En Avant Guingamp) Benjamin Jeannot (FC Lorient) Mohamed Wael Larbi (GFC Ajaccio) Cheick Diabate (Girondins Bordeaux) Nicolas De Preville (Stade de Reims)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.