Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 31 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 24 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 19 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 17 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 13 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Mario Balotelli (Nice) Ivan Santini (Caen) 12 Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille) 11 Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Jimmy Briand (En Avant de Guingamp) Nicolas De Preville (Lille) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Valere Germain (Monaco) Julio Tavares (Dijon FCO) Abdul Majeed Waris (FC Lorient) Emiliano Sala (Nantes) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.