Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 7 Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 6 Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) Mevlut Erding (Stade Rennes) 5 Saber Khlifa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC) Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Anthony Modeste (Bastia) Eden Ben Basat (Stade Brest) Foued Kadir (Valenciennes) Anthony Le Tallec (Valenciennes) 4 Chahir Belghazouani (Ajaccio) Benjamin Nivet (ES Troyes AC) Alain Traore (FC Lorient) Sloan Privat (Sochaux) Ludovic Obraniak (Girondins Bordeaux) Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC) Eric Bautheac (Nice) Romain Alessandrini (Stade Rennes) Jonathan Pitroipa (Stade Rennes) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) Gaaetan Courtet (Stade de Reims) Gregory Pujol (Valenciennes)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.