Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Sunday 31 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 24 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 19 Radamel Falcao (Monaco) 17 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 15 Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille) 14 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) Mario Balotelli (Nice) Ivan Santini (Caen) 13 Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) 11 Nicolas De Preville (Lille) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Alassane Plea (Nice) 10 Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Jimmy Briand (En Avant de Guingamp) Emiliano Sala (Nantes) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 9 Valere Germain (Monaco) Julio Tavares (Dijon FCO) Abdul Majeed Waris (FC Lorient) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Enzo Crivelli (Bastia)
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara