Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 3 Michel Bastos (Olympique Lyon) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 2 Mounir Obbadi (ES Troyes AC) Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Alain Traore (FC Lorient) Sloan Privat (Sochaux) Ludovic Obraniak (Girondins Bordeaux) Henri Saivet (Girondins Bordeaux) Aurelien Chedjou (Lille) Remy Cabella (Montpellier HSC) Emanuel Herrera (Montpellier HSC) Josuha Guilavogui (St Etienne) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) Toifilou Maoulida (Bastia) Anthony Modeste (Bastia)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.