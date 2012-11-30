PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Friday 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris St Germain) 9 Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Lyon) Wissam Ben Yedder (Toulouse) 8 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (St Etienne) 6 Yoan Gouffran (Girondins Bordeaux) Dario Cvitanich (Nice) Mevlut Erding (Stade Rennes) Anthony Modeste (Bastia) 5 Saber Khlifa (Evian Thonon Gaillard FC) Jeremie Aliadiere (FC Lorient) Souleymane Camara (Montpellier HSC) Lisandro Lopez (Olympique Lyon) Andre-Pierre Gignac (Olympique Marseille) Eden Ben Basat (Stade Brest) Foued Kadir (Valenciennes) Anthony Le Tallec (Valenciennes) 4 Chahir Belghazouani (Ajaccio) Benjamin Nivet (ES Troyes AC) Alain Traore (FC Lorient) Sloan Privat (Sochaux) Ludovic Obraniak (Girondins Bordeaux) Younes Belhanda (Montpellier HSC) Remy Cabella (Montpellier HSC) Eric Bautheac (Nice) Jordan Ayew (Olympique Marseille) Romain Alessandrini (Stade Rennes) Jonathan Pitroipa (Stade Rennes) Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) Gaaetan Courtet (Stade de Reims) Gregory Pujol (Valenciennes)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.