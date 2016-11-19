Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Ligue 1 on Saturday 11 Edinson Cavani (Paris St Germain) 10 Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) 7 Alassane Plea (Nice) Martin Braithwaite (Toulouse) 6 Mevluet Erdinc (Metz) Ryad Boudebouz (Montpellier HSC) Mario Balotelli (Nice) Bafetimbi Gomis (Olympique Marseille) 5 Famara Diedhiou (Angers SCO) Fabinho (Monaco) Radamel Falcao (Monaco) Thomas Lemar (Monaco) Rodrigue Ninga (Montpellier HSC) Lucas Moura (Paris St Germain) Ivan Santini (Caen) 4 Guido Carrillo (Monaco) Lois Diony (Dijon FCO) Marcus Coco (En Avant de Guingamp) Benjamin Moukandjo (FC Lorient) Steve Mounie (Montpellier HSC) Wylan Cyprien (Nice) Enzo Crivelli (Bastia)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.